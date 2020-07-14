All apartments in Anchorage
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Silver Ridge Apartment Homes

1711 Lore Road · (727) 261-2038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1711 Lore Road, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Ridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
playground
media room
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines the comfort of a modern home, the service of a professional staff, and the location near pristine nature as well as big-city amenities, you’ll love Silver Ridge Apartment Homes. Our community is conveniently located near a bounty of museums, movie theaters, shopping, parks and hundreds of restaurants to meet your every desire. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town, check out our spacious, affordable apartments before making your final decision.

Our cozy three-bedroom apartments are spacious for you and your family to enjoy at the end of each hectic day. Your inner chef will be inspired in the thoughtfully designed kitchen that includes plenty of counter space and generous cabinetry, double sinks and an energy-efficient appliance package. Our modern flooring and clean design are just waiting for your special touches, and you’ll have plenty of space in our spacious closets for all your important belongings. Laund

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: $10 monthly trash fee.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 each
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free general parking, or reserved covered parking for $50/month per space. Subject to Availability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Ridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Silver Ridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Silver Ridge Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Ridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Ridge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Ridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Ridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Silver Ridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Silver Ridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Silver Ridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silver Ridge Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Ridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Silver Ridge Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Silver Ridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Silver Ridge Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Ridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Ridge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
