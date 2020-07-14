All apartments in Anchorage
The Club at Eagle Pointe
The Club at Eagle Pointe

5640 Lake Otis Pkwy · (857) 763-1786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5640 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F136 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit B048 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit H182 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Club at Eagle Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
sauna
parking
pool
online portal
Surrounded by gorgeous Alaskan vistas in a prime location that’s close to work, shopping, dining and entertainment options, The Club at Eagle Point Apartment Homes is the ideal place to settle down. Select an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s part of our community, and you’ll have a home that is thoughtfully designed and comes with wonderful amenities.

At The Club at Eagle Point, you can choose a clean and spacious one-bedroom apartment with modern amenities to make life a little more restful and fun. Feel inspired in the kitchen with elegant granite countertops, attractive cabinetry, an energy-efficient appliance package, and convenient breakfast bar. You’ll love the special touches including ceiling fans, large closets for plenty of storage space, and wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light. Step out for a morning breath of fresh air on your private patio or balcony. Be sure to ask about our select remodeled homes with stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood flooring

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500- $500+one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned parking spot.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes and location vary): $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Club at Eagle Pointe have any available units?
The Club at Eagle Pointe has 7 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does The Club at Eagle Pointe have?
Some of The Club at Eagle Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Club at Eagle Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
The Club at Eagle Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Club at Eagle Pointe pet-friendly?
No, The Club at Eagle Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does The Club at Eagle Pointe offer parking?
Yes, The Club at Eagle Pointe offers parking.
Does The Club at Eagle Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Club at Eagle Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Club at Eagle Pointe have a pool?
Yes, The Club at Eagle Pointe has a pool.
Does The Club at Eagle Pointe have accessible units?
No, The Club at Eagle Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does The Club at Eagle Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Club at Eagle Pointe has units with dishwashers.
