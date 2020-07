Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

Anchorage has all the beauty of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living. If you’re moving to Alaska or just across town and need a spacious, affordable apartment, check out Russian Jack Apartment Homes. Our community is near employment and educational opportunities as well as shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor adventure.



Select from spacious one and two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect space to call home. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen that includes an expansive island with seating, double sinks and an energy-efficient appliance package. In the living room, sliding glass doors invite natural light inside and lead outside to your own personal balcony or patio with storage. Be sure to ask about our select homes that feature extras like a gas fireplace, ceiling fans, a roomy pantry and full-sized washer and dryer.



Step outside your front door to enjoy our community amenities. Relax in the inviting resident lounge