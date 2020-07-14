Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities range walk in closets recently renovated oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed dog park on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance online portal

If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais Apartment Homes. Our community is near work, school, and play, and our apartments are designed to compliment your modern lifestyle.



At the Village at Calais, you can choose from recently renovated studios and one-bedroom apartments to find the perfect space to call home. Your inner chef will be inspired in the bright kitchen that includes sufficient counter space, classy cabinetry, deep double sinks and energy-efficient appliances including a coveted gas range. You’ll love the large windows that allow in plenty of natural light as well as the oversized walk-in closets and modern flooring. To make your life a little easier, we also include heat, electricity, and preferred cable expenses in your monthly rent.



You’ll appreciate our convenient c