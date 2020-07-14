All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like Village at Calais.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
Village at Calais
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Village at Calais

601 W 32nd Ave · (864) 428-8805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 W 32nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 008 · Avail. Jul 20

$790

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 005 · Avail. Jul 24

$810

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 035 · Avail. Jul 30

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. Jul 30

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 076 · Avail. Jul 27

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Calais.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines a comfortable abode, excellent community amenities, and a location that puts you near both the beauty of nature and the convenience of city life, check out The Village at Calais Apartment Homes. Our community is near work, school, and play, and our apartments are designed to compliment your modern lifestyle.

At the Village at Calais, you can choose from recently renovated studios and one-bedroom apartments to find the perfect space to call home. Your inner chef will be inspired in the bright kitchen that includes sufficient counter space, classy cabinetry, deep double sinks and energy-efficient appliances including a coveted gas range. You’ll love the large windows that allow in plenty of natural light as well as the oversized walk-in closets and modern flooring. To make your life a little easier, we also include heat, electricity, and preferred cable expenses in your monthly rent.

You’ll appreciate our convenient c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Calais have any available units?
Village at Calais has 5 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at Calais have?
Some of Village at Calais's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Calais currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Calais is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Calais pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Calais is pet friendly.
Does Village at Calais offer parking?
Yes, Village at Calais offers parking.
Does Village at Calais have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village at Calais does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Calais have a pool?
No, Village at Calais does not have a pool.
Does Village at Calais have accessible units?
No, Village at Calais does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Calais have units with dishwashers?
No, Village at Calais does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Village at Calais?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr
Anchorage, AK 99507
Brighton Woods Apartment Homes
1204 Norman St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Conifer Grove
218 McCarrey St
Anchorage, AK 99508
Strawberry Lane
2001 W 80th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99502
City View Apartments
230 W 14th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Rancho Tudor
3531 E 42nd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99508
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99503
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St
Anchorage, AK 99501

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity