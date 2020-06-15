All apartments in Anchorage
Find more places like 18850 Sarichef Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anchorage, AK
/
18850 Sarichef Loop
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

18850 Sarichef Loop

18850 Sarichef Loop · (907) 562-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anchorage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18850 Sarichef Loop, Anchorage, AK 99577
Eaglewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18850 Sarichef Loop · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18850 Sarichef Loop Available 05/31/19 3 Bedroom Home w/ Fenced Backyard! - This beautiful Eagle River home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1798 sq. ft. This home has a sizable fenced backyard with a large wooden deck. Features include a hidden loft bedroom, an updated kitchen, and a covered balcony off of the master bedroom. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4766568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18850 Sarichef Loop have any available units?
18850 Sarichef Loop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 18850 Sarichef Loop have?
Some of 18850 Sarichef Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18850 Sarichef Loop currently offering any rent specials?
18850 Sarichef Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18850 Sarichef Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 18850 Sarichef Loop is pet friendly.
Does 18850 Sarichef Loop offer parking?
Yes, 18850 Sarichef Loop does offer parking.
Does 18850 Sarichef Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18850 Sarichef Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18850 Sarichef Loop have a pool?
No, 18850 Sarichef Loop does not have a pool.
Does 18850 Sarichef Loop have accessible units?
No, 18850 Sarichef Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 18850 Sarichef Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 18850 Sarichef Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18850 Sarichef Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop
Anchorage, AK 99515
Alpine Apartment Homes
5215 Mockingbird Dr
Anchorage, AK 99507
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct
Anchorage, AK 99508
The Legacy
141 Patterson St
Anchorage, AK 99504
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St
Anchorage, AK 99501
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave
Anchorage, AK 99501
Driftwood Apartments
7101 Weimer Rd
Anchorage, AK 99502
Wildwood Estates
2237 E 56th Ave
Anchorage, AK 99507

Similar Pages

Anchorage 1 BedroomsAnchorage 2 Bedrooms
Anchorage Apartments with BalconyAnchorage Apartments with Parking
Anchorage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sterling, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Spenard
Sand Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity