Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18850 Sarichef Loop Available 05/31/19 3 Bedroom Home w/ Fenced Backyard! - This beautiful Eagle River home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1798 sq. ft. This home has a sizable fenced backyard with a large wooden deck. Features include a hidden loft bedroom, an updated kitchen, and a covered balcony off of the master bedroom. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



