Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Timber Ridge

13900 Old Glenn Hwy · (857) 763-3270
Location

13900 Old Glenn Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99577
Powder Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1038 · Avail. Aug 16

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 1041 · Avail. Jul 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 1052 · Avail. Aug 6

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0401 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timber Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
online portal
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage. Our community offers you the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living nearby. Our comfortable homes in a warm, friendly community are the perfect places to settle down whether you’re relocating to the area or just moving from down the street.

Choose from our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments to find your new home. Find renewed cooking inspiration in our kitchens that includes an expansive island with seating, elegant marble countertops, deep double sinks, an energy-efficient appliance package, large pantry and adjacent dining room. In the open-concept living room, you’ll find wide windows that invite lots of natural light inside. Enjoy special touches like large mirrored closets, modern flooring, and a garden-style tub.

Step outside your front door to enjoy our comm

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $25 per adult
Deposit: $500 on approved credit--Can be up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: $20 preferred cable package
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: N/A
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: 1st pet $20, 2nd pet $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Lake Street location has one assigned parking space with a plug-in. Open parking at other locations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Timber Ridge have any available units?
Timber Ridge has 12 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Timber Ridge have?
Some of Timber Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timber Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Timber Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Timber Ridge offers parking.
Does Timber Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timber Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Ridge have a pool?
No, Timber Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Timber Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Timber Ridge has accessible units.
Does Timber Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timber Ridge has units with dishwashers.

