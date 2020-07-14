Amenities
Timber Ridge Apartment Homes invites professionals, students, couples and families to check out an apartment in Eagle River, AK, just north of Anchorage. Our community offers you the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors while still providing the convenience of modern-day living nearby. Our comfortable homes in a warm, friendly community are the perfect places to settle down whether you’re relocating to the area or just moving from down the street.
Choose from our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments to find your new home. Find renewed cooking inspiration in our kitchens that includes an expansive island with seating, elegant marble countertops, deep double sinks, an energy-efficient appliance package, large pantry and adjacent dining room. In the open-concept living room, you’ll find wide windows that invite lots of natural light inside. Enjoy special touches like large mirrored closets, modern flooring, and a garden-style tub.
Step outside your front door to enjoy our comm