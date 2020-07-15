Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Kalifornsky, AK

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
35675 Kalifornsky Beach Road - MMM
35675 Kalifornsky Beach Road, Kalifornsky, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2304 sqft
WHAT A VIEW! - Stunning log home overlooking the bluff with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage and a large bonus/ family room. Washer & dryer are included. Pets considered on approval.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
35310 Rockwood Drive
35310 Rockwood Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1352 sqft
EASY LIVING - Easy living in this ranch home located conveniently between Kenai & Soldotna. 3 bed, 2 bath and an oversized garage w/ pets to be considered on approval with additional monthly fee. Home is available for a year lease.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
36978 Chinulna Court
36978 Chinulna Court, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
36978 Chinulna Court Available 09/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - Fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse just minutes from Soldotna. Home is available from September 1st through June 30th 2021. Pets may be considered on approval.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
47485 Clarence Drive
47485 Clarence Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1324 sqft
47485 Clarence Drive Available 09/01/20 RANCH HOME! - 3 bed 2 bath home with a two car garage near Skyline and just minutes from Soldotna. Brand new interior paint, washer & dryer, large yard and SO much more! Pets to be considered on approval.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
31401 Welcome Wind
31401 Welcome Wind, Kalifornsky, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2160 sqft
31401 Welcome Wind Available 08/15/20 BREATHTAKING VIEWS! - Breathtaking views from this 4 bed 3 bath home with a 2 car oversize garage. Downstairs is 'Mother in-law' set up with one bedroom and one bath.
Results within 5 miles of Kalifornsky

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1510 Windward Drive
1510 Windward Drive, Kenai, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
SPACE FOR EVERYONE! - 5 bed 3 bath home in Kenai city limits and available now! $2395 plus tenant is responsible for utilities. Year lease or longer preferred. Home is move in ready and professionally cleaned. Pets to be considered on approval.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
245 W Redoubt Ave
245 West Redoubt Avenue, Soldotna, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2270 sqft
SOLDOTNA RANCH - 4 bed 2.5 bath ranch home in the heart of Soldotna. Available July 1st for a year lease. Pets may be considered on approval. Furnishing do not stay. Washer & dryer are provided.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
890 N Strawberry Road
890 North Strawberry Road, Kenai, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1312 sqft
890 N Strawberry Road Available 08/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - 3 bed 2 bath home on over an acre and located between Kenai & Soldotna. Available August 1st for a year lease. Washer & dryer provided. One dog to be considered upon approval.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kalifornsky?
Apartment Rentals in Kalifornsky start at $1,500/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kalifornsky?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kalifornsky from include Sterling.

