kalifornsky
8 Apartments for rent in Kalifornsky, AK📍
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
35675 Kalifornsky Beach Road - MMM
35675 Kalifornsky Beach Road, Kalifornsky, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2304 sqft
WHAT A VIEW! - Stunning log home overlooking the bluff with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage and a large bonus/ family room. Washer & dryer are included. Pets considered on approval.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
35310 Rockwood Drive
35310 Rockwood Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1352 sqft
EASY LIVING - Easy living in this ranch home located conveniently between Kenai & Soldotna. 3 bed, 2 bath and an oversized garage w/ pets to be considered on approval with additional monthly fee. Home is available for a year lease.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
36978 Chinulna Court
36978 Chinulna Court, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
36978 Chinulna Court Available 09/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - Fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse just minutes from Soldotna. Home is available from September 1st through June 30th 2021. Pets may be considered on approval.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
47485 Clarence Drive
47485 Clarence Drive, Kalifornsky, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1324 sqft
47485 Clarence Drive Available 09/01/20 RANCH HOME! - 3 bed 2 bath home with a two car garage near Skyline and just minutes from Soldotna. Brand new interior paint, washer & dryer, large yard and SO much more! Pets to be considered on approval.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
31401 Welcome Wind
31401 Welcome Wind, Kalifornsky, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2160 sqft
31401 Welcome Wind Available 08/15/20 BREATHTAKING VIEWS! - Breathtaking views from this 4 bed 3 bath home with a 2 car oversize garage. Downstairs is 'Mother in-law' set up with one bedroom and one bath.
Results within 5 miles of Kalifornsky
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1510 Windward Drive
1510 Windward Drive, Kenai, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
SPACE FOR EVERYONE! - 5 bed 3 bath home in Kenai city limits and available now! $2395 plus tenant is responsible for utilities. Year lease or longer preferred. Home is move in ready and professionally cleaned. Pets to be considered on approval.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
245 W Redoubt Ave
245 West Redoubt Avenue, Soldotna, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2270 sqft
SOLDOTNA RANCH - 4 bed 2.5 bath ranch home in the heart of Soldotna. Available July 1st for a year lease. Pets may be considered on approval. Furnishing do not stay. Washer & dryer are provided.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
890 N Strawberry Road
890 North Strawberry Road, Kenai, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1312 sqft
890 N Strawberry Road Available 08/01/20 JUST BRING THE FAMILY! - 3 bed 2 bath home on over an acre and located between Kenai & Soldotna. Available August 1st for a year lease. Washer & dryer provided. One dog to be considered upon approval.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kalifornsky from include Sterling.