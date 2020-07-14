All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Chugach South

9600 Morningside Loop · (908) 293-9905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK 99515
Hillcrest West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B305 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit A303 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chugach South.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you. Surrounded by gorgeous natural vistas and located close to amazing shopping, dining and entertainment options, our community is the epitome of home-sweet-home, convenient amenities, and proximity to all that is important.

At Chugach South, choose from spacious one and two-bedroom apartments that are designed with your modern lifestyle in mind. You’ll be inspired in your galley-style kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinetry, deep double sink, energy-efficient appliances and adjacent dining room. Our open floor plan and wood-burning fireplace keeps you cozy, and expansive windows invite in plenty of natural light. Ceiling fans keep fresh air circulating any season of the year, and you’ll have plenty of room for your important belongings in spacious, walk-through closets. You’ll also love our modern flooring, a garden-style tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Move-in Fee
Additional: $9 trash/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Restricted Breed List on Website
Parking Details: Assigned parking spots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chugach South have any available units?
Chugach South has 2 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Chugach South have?
Some of Chugach South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chugach South currently offering any rent specials?
Chugach South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chugach South pet-friendly?
Yes, Chugach South is pet friendly.
Does Chugach South offer parking?
Yes, Chugach South offers parking.
Does Chugach South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chugach South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chugach South have a pool?
No, Chugach South does not have a pool.
Does Chugach South have accessible units?
No, Chugach South does not have accessible units.
Does Chugach South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chugach South has units with dishwashers.
