/
/
north pole
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
16 Apartments for rent in North Pole, AK📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 W. 5th Ave.
629 West 5th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom unit available! Heat & Water Included! - This apartment is located in North Pole near the High School. Its a large duplex and a downstairs apartment. It is definitely something you must see! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Downtown North Pole
1 Unit Available
129 E. 7th Ave - 1
129 East 7th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
This 1024 square foot duplex has a full kitchen, good-sized bedrooms, bathroom and washer/dryer in unit. Rent covers everything except electric.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
995 MARQUETTE LOOP
995 Marquette Loop, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
located close to Eielson and back gate of Fort Wainwright, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for any family. Pets are welcome! Fully fenced yard near schools and restaurants in North Pole.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A
2675 Bald Eagle Ct, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
2675 Bald Eagle Ct. #A Available 06/01/20 Pet Friendly Condo in NP! - Nice modern condo for rent! This condo is close to North Pole Schools & Amenities, and a quick drive to both Eielson and Ft Wainwright.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday Heights Senior
353 East 8th Avenue, North Pole, AK
1 Bedroom
$780
Affordable one bedroom and two bedroom apartments available in the beautiful Holiday Heights Senior Apartments in North Pole. On site laundry and elevator for easy access.
Results within 1 mile of North Pole
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2443 Loomis Dr.
2443 Loomis Dr, Badger, AK
1 Bedroom
$875
480 sqft
ALL utilities included. Furnished 1bed/1bath between North Pole & Fairbanks. Sorry, no pets. - Description: ALL utilities included. Recently remodeled, lightly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bedroom with wood floors. Nice open living room/kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of North Pole
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3205 Snowshoe Ave
3205 Snowshoe Avenue, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed/1 Bath just a short drive from Ft Wainwright, Eielson & North Pole - Wonderfully maintained 3 bed/1 bath energy efficient ranch style home! This home features an nice open floor plan for common living space and large lush green lawn! Washer
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.
1 of 11
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Newby Road
1 Unit Available
3405 NEVIN AVENUE
3405 Nevin Avenue, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs unit offering plenty of space, common utility area and garage. Pets upon approval. Only pay electric. Call today to schedule a showing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Newby Road
1 Unit Available
2390 Hermits Way
2390 Hermits Way, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Beautiful Log home on almost 2 acres 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with jetted bath tub
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3198 Storey Drive
3198 Storey Drive, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Garage and family room with large yard on over an acre of wooden property. This charming home will allow pets on approval. Water and sewer included. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 10 miles of North Pole
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
1142 Ryan Ct.
1142 Ryan Court, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
771 RIFLE ROAD
771 Rifle Road, Steele Creek, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
632 sqft
Nice size apartment with upstairs and downstairs. No neighbors above or below!! Peaceful and quiet setting yet only 5 min drive to Fairbanks. Tenant pays electric and water. Pet friendly with refundable pet deposit of $300 or $500 for 2 plus.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
797 JUNIPER DRIVE
797 Juniper Drive, Steele Creek, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Unit in a 4-plex, nice and quiet setting but still very close drive to either Fairbanks or North Pole. Lovely interior! All wood walls, very Alaskan appeal! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Very spacious and convenient layout! Definitely a must see!. No Pets!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Pole rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,360.