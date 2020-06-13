/
steele creek
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Steele Creek, AK📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
771 RIFLE ROAD
771 Rifle Road, Steele Creek, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
632 sqft
Nice size apartment with upstairs and downstairs. No neighbors above or below!! Peaceful and quiet setting yet only 5 min drive to Fairbanks. Tenant pays electric and water. Pet friendly with refundable pet deposit of $300 or $500 for 2 plus.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
797 JUNIPER DRIVE
797 Juniper Drive, Steele Creek, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Unit in a 4-plex, nice and quiet setting but still very close drive to either Fairbanks or North Pole. Lovely interior! All wood walls, very Alaskan appeal! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Very spacious and convenient layout! Definitely a must see!. No Pets!
Results within 1 mile of Steele Creek
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1366 Joyce Drive
1366 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1722 sqft
Energy efficient townhouse just outside of Shannon Park. Close to Fort Wainwright. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Heated garage, jetted bathtub in the master, open concept, and updated appliances. Rent includes heat and extra refrigerator.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lazelle Estates
1 Unit Available
1477 Joyce Drive
1477 Joyce Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Newer 3bd/1.5bath townhouse in Shannon Park! - This energy efficient townhouse was built in the desirable neighborhood of Shannon Park! It is close to schools, shopping, Ft. Wainwright, and downtown. This neighborhood is well kept year round.
Results within 5 miles of Steele Creek
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Birchwood Homes
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Homes
1066 Turnagin Loop, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
2185 sqft
Townhomes for Rent near Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska Welcome to Birchwood Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
660 Canoro
660 Canoro Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2176 sqft
660 Canoro Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent - This is a large single family home that has lots to offer, and is tucked back in the trees for more privacy, it is very well insulated to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
715 Bentley Drive
715 Bentley Drive, Fairbanks, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
874 sqft
3 bed 1 bath w/garage fenced in yard/pet friendly - Cozy 874 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage home. Convenient location near Ft. Wainwright and shopping. Washer/dryer included. Fenced in front and back yard with storage shed.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Minnie Street Inn
309 Erceg Street, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Minnie Street Bed & Breakfast is offering a lovely fully furnished 5 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings to the right renters. (We are retiring!) This property is classy and well appointed with TV's in all bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
1142 Ryan Ct.
1142 Ryan Court, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Pet friendly 2+ bedroom available in North Pole! - Tucked away right off of Lakloey Rd, this unique single family home is just a short distance from town. Located at the end of Ryan Ct.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2330 Long Shadow
2330 Long Sahdow Road, Badger, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2330 Long Shadow Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Available in North Pole! - Check out this beautiful and clean North Pole Home! It features 4 Bedrooms, 3-full-bathrooms, a 2 car garage that can fit nearly any car or truck, and is located
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Fairbanks
1 Unit Available
455 3rd Avenue
455 3rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1030 sqft
The Northward Building Apartments are located in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. This midrise, secured apartment living offers efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments with spectacular views of downtown, the Denali Mountains and Fairbanks.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Weeks Field
1 Unit Available
901 LATHROP STREET
901 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Nice lower level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment. All utilities included except electric. Washer and Dryer hook ups available.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1220 23rd Ave.
1220 23rd Avenue, Fairbanks, AK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
1220 23rd Ave.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1527 Noble St.
1527 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom upstairs duplex apt! Fenced yard! Tenant only pays electric. - This lovely apartment is an upstairs unit in a duplex that included 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and dining area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakloey-Persinger
1 Unit Available
611 Nordale Road # 1
611 Nordale Road, Badger, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bed/1 Bath Recently Remodeled - Recently remodeled 2 bedroom unit in Duplex. Nestled on a nice big semi-private wooded lot with ample parking. Conveniently located between Ft. Wainwright and Eielson. Shared Laundry on site.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Island Homes
1 Unit Available
495 SLATER DRIVE
495 Slater Drive, Fairbanks, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Ft Wainwright / Hospital/ Schools/ Bus line Very private & quiet/ non smoking home/ HRV / lots of windows/ washer & dryer All utilities included! (fuel, electric, water, sewer, trash!)
Results within 10 miles of Steele Creek
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aurora-Lemeta
1 Unit Available
1714 Marika Rd
1714 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
1714 Marika Rd Available 07/01/20 Exquisitely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with HEAT INCLUDED! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Impeccable, Recently remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with HEAT INCLUDED! Almost everything in this home was remodeled last
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
629 W. 5th Ave.
629 West 5th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom unit available! Heat & Water Included! - This apartment is located in North Pole near the High School. Its a large duplex and a downstairs apartment. It is definitely something you must see! Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3205 Snowshoe Ave
3205 Snowshoe Avenue, Badger, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed/1 Bath just a short drive from Ft Wainwright, Eielson & North Pole - Wonderfully maintained 3 bed/1 bath energy efficient ranch style home! This home features an nice open floor plan for common living space and large lush green lawn! Washer
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradway-Clear Creek
1 Unit Available
2443 Loomis Dr.
2443 Loomis Dr, Badger, AK
1 Bedroom
$875
480 sqft
ALL utilities included. Furnished 1bed/1bath between North Pole & Fairbanks. Sorry, no pets. - Description: ALL utilities included. Recently remodeled, lightly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bedroom with wood floors. Nice open living room/kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Downtown North Pole
1 Unit Available
129 E. 7th Ave - 1
129 East 7th Avenue, North Pole, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
This 1024 square foot duplex has a full kitchen, good-sized bedrooms, bathroom and washer/dryer in unit. Rent covers everything except electric.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
995 MARQUETTE LOOP
995 Marquette Loop, North Pole, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
located close to Eielson and back gate of Fort Wainwright, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for any family. Pets are welcome! Fully fenced yard near schools and restaurants in North Pole.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1122 Candamar
1122 Candamar Road, Farmers Loop, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
864 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom,1 bath home is located off Farmers Loop Rd. Downstairs you'll find a cozy wood stove perfect for those chilly nights, washer/dryer, bathroom, kitchen & living room. Upstairs is both bedrooms directly across from each other.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Van Horn Industrial Area
1 Unit Available
1423 LATHROP STREET
1423 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
938 sqft
Well maintained duplex with attached carport! This unit offers 938 Sq. Ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with washer & dryer. This unit rents for $1300.00 a month. Close to Ft Wainwright, Schools, Shopping and Entertainment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Steele Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,000.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Steele Creek from include Fairbanks, Badger, College, and North Pole.