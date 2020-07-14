All apartments in Anchorage
Anchorage, AK
Ladera Villa
Ladera Villa

2225 Arctic Blvd · (239) 842-9513
Location

2225 Arctic Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 14

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ladera Villa.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
parking
24hr maintenance
playground
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s comfortable, convenient, and in a prime location? Ladera Villa Apartment Homes is the answer. Our community sits near the heart of the city, and our mission is to provide you with a place you’ll love coming home to. Ladera Villa is also near a multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment options throughout the Anchorage area.

Ladera Villa offers spacious and bright homes, available with studio, one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans so you can find one that fits your individual needs. Home cooks will appreciate our stylish, clean kitchens with a complete appliance package, including a dishwasher. A convenient pantry gives you lots of room for storage, and roomy counters provide space for easy food preparation. Select homes boast gas fireplaces, dining rooms, ceiling fans, and large private balconies with views.

Step outside your home, and you’ll find a supportive, responsive community. Our onsite management and 24-hour emergenc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ladera Villa have any available units?
Ladera Villa has 4 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Ladera Villa have?
Some of Ladera Villa's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ladera Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Ladera Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ladera Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Ladera Villa is pet friendly.
Does Ladera Villa offer parking?
Yes, Ladera Villa offers parking.
Does Ladera Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ladera Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ladera Villa have a pool?
No, Ladera Villa does not have a pool.
Does Ladera Villa have accessible units?
No, Ladera Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Ladera Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ladera Villa has units with dishwashers.

