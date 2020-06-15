Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1705 Morningtide Court Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse near the Medical District! - Nicely updated 3 bedroom townhouse near downtown and the medical district with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Home features a nice fenced backyard and patio area. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE4782498)