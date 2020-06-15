All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1705 Morningtide Court

1705 Morningtide Court · (907) 562-0291
Location

1705 Morningtide Court, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 Morningtide Court · Avail. Jun 19

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1705 Morningtide Court Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse near the Medical District! - Nicely updated 3 bedroom townhouse near downtown and the medical district with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Home features a nice fenced backyard and patio area. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4782498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Morningtide Court have any available units?
1705 Morningtide Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Morningtide Court have?
Some of 1705 Morningtide Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Morningtide Court currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Morningtide Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Morningtide Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Morningtide Court is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Morningtide Court offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Morningtide Court does offer parking.
Does 1705 Morningtide Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Morningtide Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Morningtide Court have a pool?
No, 1705 Morningtide Court does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Morningtide Court have accessible units?
No, 1705 Morningtide Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Morningtide Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Morningtide Court does not have units with dishwashers.
