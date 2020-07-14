Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking online portal on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse

Sheltered by tall trees and mature landscaping, Country Lane Apartment Homes is near everything you need for a comfortable, modern life. Select an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s part of our community, and you’ll be coming home each night to a cozy, spacious home. Country Lane is near many places of employment and education as well as premier shopping, entertainment and dining.



Our apartments are full of charm; you’ll have your choice of a ranch-style walk-up apartment or spacious homes with large balconies. If you’re looking for something small and cozy, check out our cozy studios. For families and those with a pet, Country Lane provides one and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment also includes large closets and fantastic storage space, all in an open floor plan. Whether you enjoy cooking gourmet meals or prefer to warm up leftovers from your favorite bistro, you’ll love our modern kitchens with a complete set of appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space.



