Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Country Lane

810 E 42nd Ave · (919) 752-3783
Location

810 E 42nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Sheltered by tall trees and mature landscaping, Country Lane Apartment Homes is near everything you need for a comfortable, modern life. Select an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s part of our community, and you’ll be coming home each night to a cozy, spacious home. Country Lane is near many places of employment and education as well as premier shopping, entertainment and dining.

Our apartments are full of charm; you’ll have your choice of a ranch-style walk-up apartment or spacious homes with large balconies. If you’re looking for something small and cozy, check out our cozy studios. For families and those with a pet, Country Lane provides one and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment also includes large closets and fantastic storage space, all in an open floor plan. Whether you enjoy cooking gourmet meals or prefer to warm up leftovers from your favorite bistro, you’ll love our modern kitchens with a complete set of appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space.

Our establ

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $725-$1200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $125
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.
Storage Details: Additional space available check for periodical updates

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Lane have any available units?
Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Lane have?
Some of Country Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Lane is pet friendly.
Does Country Lane offer parking?
Yes, Country Lane offers parking.
Does Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Lane have a pool?
No, Country Lane does not have a pool.
Does Country Lane have accessible units?
No, Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
