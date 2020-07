Amenities

5807 Starwood Ct. Available 08/03/20 LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM NORTH SIDE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM

2 BATHROOM

OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES

WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED

2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE

FENCED BACKYARD

GAS FIREPLACE

CENTERAL AIR CONDITIONING

PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT

PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MO. AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT

NO SMOKING

TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL

TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILTIES

TENANTS REQUIRED TO CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE

THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8



