Amenities
5012 Rock Springs St Available 06/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath - 2 story townhouse
GARAGE - 20 x 21 two car attached with 7 x 16 overhead door, opener, remote
MAIN FLOOR
LIVING ROOM - 13 x 16
KITCHEN - 11 x 14 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal
DINING - 11 x 11 with exterior rear door
BATH - 3 x 7 with sink & toilet
SECOND FLOOR
BEDROOM - 14 x 16 plus 4 x 7 walk-in closet and
BATH - 5 x 9 en suite with tub/shower
BEDROOM - 11 x 13 plus closet
BEDROOM - 11 x 12 plus closet
BATH - 5 x 9 with tub/shower
LAUNDRY - 5 x 7 with washer & dryer
BASEMENT - unfinished with gas forced-air furnace, gas tankless water heater, central air conditioning
UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash.
AMENITIES - carpet & vinyl flooring, window blinds, automatic lawn sprinkler
REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - Property does not accepts cats, smoking, or satellite dishes
PET - ONE dog under 40 pounds with $400 non-refundable pet deposit plus $50 monthly pet rent.
Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5672689)