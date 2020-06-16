Amenities

5012 Rock Springs St Available 06/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath - 2 story townhouse

GARAGE - 20 x 21 two car attached with 7 x 16 overhead door, opener, remote

MAIN FLOOR

LIVING ROOM - 13 x 16

KITCHEN - 11 x 14 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal

DINING - 11 x 11 with exterior rear door

BATH - 3 x 7 with sink & toilet

SECOND FLOOR

BEDROOM - 14 x 16 plus 4 x 7 walk-in closet and

BATH - 5 x 9 en suite with tub/shower

BEDROOM - 11 x 13 plus closet

BEDROOM - 11 x 12 plus closet

BATH - 5 x 9 with tub/shower

LAUNDRY - 5 x 7 with washer & dryer

BASEMENT - unfinished with gas forced-air furnace, gas tankless water heater, central air conditioning

UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash.

AMENITIES - carpet & vinyl flooring, window blinds, automatic lawn sprinkler

REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - Property does not accepts cats, smoking, or satellite dishes

PET - ONE dog under 40 pounds with $400 non-refundable pet deposit plus $50 monthly pet rent.

Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5672689)