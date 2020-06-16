All apartments in Cheyenne
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5012 Rock Springs St

5012 Rock Springs Street · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Rock Springs Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5012 Rock Springs St Available 06/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath - 2 story townhouse
GARAGE - 20 x 21 two car attached with 7 x 16 overhead door, opener, remote
MAIN FLOOR
LIVING ROOM - 13 x 16
KITCHEN - 11 x 14 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal
DINING - 11 x 11 with exterior rear door
BATH - 3 x 7 with sink & toilet
SECOND FLOOR
BEDROOM - 14 x 16 plus 4 x 7 walk-in closet and
BATH - 5 x 9 en suite with tub/shower
BEDROOM - 11 x 13 plus closet
BEDROOM - 11 x 12 plus closet
BATH - 5 x 9 with tub/shower
LAUNDRY - 5 x 7 with washer & dryer
BASEMENT - unfinished with gas forced-air furnace, gas tankless water heater, central air conditioning
UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash.
AMENITIES - carpet & vinyl flooring, window blinds, automatic lawn sprinkler
REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - Property does not accepts cats, smoking, or satellite dishes
PET - ONE dog under 40 pounds with $400 non-refundable pet deposit plus $50 monthly pet rent.
Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5672689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

