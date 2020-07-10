1786 Spring Court.

Amenities

Available Immediately: 1786C- NEW CONSTRUCTION! These gorgeous apartments are conveniently located just off Dell Range Boulevard, within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. This lupper level unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gas fireplace, a 1 car attached garage, as well as a full appliance package (including washer & dryer) and air conditioning. This unit offers a Gas Fireplace.



School Districts: Anderson & Meadowlark Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



1 year lease term.



Security Deposit: $1350



No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent.



Renters insurance required.



Directions: East on Dell Range Boulevard, South on Blue Grass Circle, West on Spring Court

