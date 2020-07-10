All apartments in Cheyenne
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

1786 Spring Court

1786 Spring Ct · (307) 312-2021
Location

1786 Spring Ct, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Available Immediately: 1786C- NEW CONSTRUCTION! These gorgeous apartments are conveniently located just off Dell Range Boulevard, within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. This lupper level unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gas fireplace, a 1 car attached garage, as well as a full appliance package (including washer & dryer) and air conditioning. This unit offers a Gas Fireplace.

School Districts: Anderson & Meadowlark Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School

1 year lease term.

Security Deposit: $1350

No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

Tenant pays gas and electricity. Water and trash are included in the rent.

Renters insurance required.

Directions: East on Dell Range Boulevard, South on Blue Grass Circle, West on Spring Court
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

