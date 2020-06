Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Available Immediately: This adorable loft apartment just east of downtown offers newer paint and flooring throughout!



School Districts: Alta Vista Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



1 year lease term



Security Deposit: $635



No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



Tenant pays gas only. Electricity, water and trash are included in the rent.



Renters insurance required



Directions: West on Lincolnway, North on Evans Avenue

Contact us to schedule a showing.