Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

827 3 Mile Rd

827 Three Mile Road · (414) 803-2777
Location

827 Three Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402
Shorecrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 827 3 Mile Rd · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home in Racine - Available July 1st 2020

This immaculate 3 bedroom ranch is larger than it looks. The great room opens to the fully updated kitchen with new cabinets. New stainless steel appliances and granite counters included throughout the kitchen. Family room features natural fireplace (decorative) and patio doors leading to the fenced backyard with new patio. All 3 bedrooms are great size and feature new floors. Full bath and half bath are both updated. New paint, windows and doors throughout. Plenty of storage in the basement and washer/dryer included. This home is located close to shopping, entertainment, hospital, banking, eateries, and so much more.

(RLNE5864258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 3 Mile Rd have any available units?
827 3 Mile Rd has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 827 3 Mile Rd have?
Some of 827 3 Mile Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 3 Mile Rd currently offering any rent specials?
827 3 Mile Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 3 Mile Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 3 Mile Rd is pet friendly.
Does 827 3 Mile Rd offer parking?
No, 827 3 Mile Rd does not offer parking.
Does 827 3 Mile Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 3 Mile Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 3 Mile Rd have a pool?
No, 827 3 Mile Rd does not have a pool.
Does 827 3 Mile Rd have accessible units?
No, 827 3 Mile Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 827 3 Mile Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 3 Mile Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 3 Mile Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 3 Mile Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
