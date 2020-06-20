All apartments in Milwaukee
6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower
6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower

6323 West Keefe Ave Parkway · (414) 552-5143
Location

6323 West Keefe Ave Parkway, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Dineen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom LOWER unit available!

Fresh paint and newer carpet!

3 decent sized bedrooms, with carpet and ample amounts of closet space.

Spacious eat in kitchen.

Additional shared storage in basement with hookups for washer and dryer!

Lawn care and snow removal is SHARED responsibility with upper unit. Tenants responsible for utilities for unit and HALF of quarterly water bill.

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!
YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING

o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com
(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will
need to fill out separate applications!!)
o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an
email from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk
email if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without
finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.
***NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower have any available units?
6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower currently offering any rent specials?
6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower pet-friendly?
No, 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower offer parking?
No, 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower does not offer parking.
Does 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower have a pool?
No, 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower does not have a pool.
Does 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower have accessible units?
No, 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 W Keefe Parkway - (6321), -lower does not have units with air conditioning.
