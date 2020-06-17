2922 N 24th Place 110

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1/2 OFF First Months Rent - Large, open and bright 7 total rooms and 4 bedrooms available! - This fantastic Victorian has just become available! The exterior features... nicely landscaped, fenced in yard. Interior boasts an inviting given the size of the living room with open concept floor plan, spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, and so much more. New Carpet throughout the house and kitchen remodeled.



Please visit us at: www.km3mgmt.com and APPLY ONLINE NOW! 414-369-2803 (EHO)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5630264)