All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 2922 N 24th Place 110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
2922 N 24th Place 110
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

2922 N 24th Place 110

2922 North 24th Place · (414) 369-2803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2922 North 24th Place, Milwaukee, WI 53206
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2922 N 24th Place 110 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1/2 OFF First Months Rent - Large, open and bright 7 total rooms and 4 bedrooms available! - This fantastic Victorian has just become available! The exterior features... nicely landscaped, fenced in yard. Interior boasts an inviting given the size of the living room with open concept floor plan, spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, and so much more. New Carpet throughout the house and kitchen remodeled.

Please visit us at: www.km3mgmt.com and APPLY ONLINE NOW! 414-369-2803 (EHO)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 N 24th Place 110 have any available units?
2922 N 24th Place 110 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 2922 N 24th Place 110 currently offering any rent specials?
2922 N 24th Place 110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 N 24th Place 110 pet-friendly?
No, 2922 N 24th Place 110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2922 N 24th Place 110 offer parking?
Yes, 2922 N 24th Place 110 does offer parking.
Does 2922 N 24th Place 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 N 24th Place 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 N 24th Place 110 have a pool?
No, 2922 N 24th Place 110 does not have a pool.
Does 2922 N 24th Place 110 have accessible units?
No, 2922 N 24th Place 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 N 24th Place 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 N 24th Place 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 N 24th Place 110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 N 24th Place 110 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2922 N 24th Place 110?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River House
1785 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Astor Place
1302 North Astor Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St
Milwaukee, WI 53224
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity