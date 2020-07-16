All apartments in Milwaukee
2454 N 58th St

2454 North 58th Street · (414) 797-1819
Location

2454 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53210
Uptown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2454 N 58th St · Avail. Aug 8

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
parking
concierge
2454 N 58th St Available 08/08/20 COMING SOON! Gorgeous 3Bd 2Bth Single Family Home Near Wauwatosa! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View August 8th, 2020!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED!
Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- 1175 sqft
- Rent $1395
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1395
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $201
- Kitchen Appliances Included
- Full Basement with Washer and Dryer Hookups
- Off-Street parking
- Sadly No Pets Will be Allowed at This Location
- Renters Benefit Package included fo $20 a month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for All Renal Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

This amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath single family home is just a short distance from Wauwatosa and is located near a variety of fantastic restaurants and shops. For $1395/month you can raise your family in a spacious home in the middle of a highly desirable neighborhood, impress your friends with the local hot spots or just enjoy a relaxing evening to dinner with a significant other. Located near Miller Park, you'll have the luxury of being close to various community events throughout the entire year.

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from All Residents over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly income of three times the monthly rent

To Schedule a Showing, please go to https://reis.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a4053cef-a953-4fd5-a574-fc2bc4aee2b1 to schedule a showing, otherwise give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

