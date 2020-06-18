All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

234 E Reservoir Ave

234 East Reservoir Avenue · (414) 962-3605
Location

234 East Reservoir Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Brewer's Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fully updated New York style loft condo in Historic Brewer's Hill! With soaring ceilings and a beautifully bright, open concept floor plan, entertaining comes easy in this fantastic condo. A great layout spaces out bedrooms on opposite ends of the condo. Master suite features double sinks in the bathroom and walk-in closet. Exposed brick and support beams bring charming details to this wonderful living space. Take in the gorgeous city views and grill out on your private balcony or rooftop patio! Walk to Brady St., the River Walk, restaurants, and more. Only a few short minutes to Downtown and the Fiserv Forum! One parking spot, water and sewer included. Find out what the condo lifestyle is all about and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 E Reservoir Ave have any available units?
234 E Reservoir Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 E Reservoir Ave have?
Some of 234 E Reservoir Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 E Reservoir Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 E Reservoir Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 E Reservoir Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 E Reservoir Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 234 E Reservoir Ave offer parking?
Yes, 234 E Reservoir Ave does offer parking.
Does 234 E Reservoir Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 E Reservoir Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 E Reservoir Ave have a pool?
No, 234 E Reservoir Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 E Reservoir Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 E Reservoir Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 E Reservoir Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 E Reservoir Ave has units with dishwashers.
