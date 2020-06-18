234 E Reservoir Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fully updated New York style loft condo in Historic Brewer's Hill! With soaring ceilings and a beautifully bright, open concept floor plan, entertaining comes easy in this fantastic condo. A great layout spaces out bedrooms on opposite ends of the condo. Master suite features double sinks in the bathroom and walk-in closet. Exposed brick and support beams bring charming details to this wonderful living space. Take in the gorgeous city views and grill out on your private balcony or rooftop patio! Walk to Brady St., the River Walk, restaurants, and more. Only a few short minutes to Downtown and the Fiserv Forum! One parking spot, water and sewer included. Find out what the condo lifestyle is all about and schedule your tour today!