7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.to include, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. Bedrooms w/ample closet space. Bathroom with tub w/overhead shower. Full basement with additional storage. One car garage, with three season porch attached. Gorgeous, large yard.
Located close to bus routes, schools, banking, entertainment, hospital, shopping.
