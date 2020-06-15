All apartments in Kenosha
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7517 28th Ave.

7517 28th Avenue · (414) 803-2777
Location

7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7517 28th Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.to include, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. Bedrooms w/ample closet space. Bathroom with tub w/overhead shower. Full basement with additional storage. One car garage, with three season porch attached. Gorgeous, large yard.
Located close to bus routes, schools, banking, entertainment, hospital, shopping.

(RLNE5849548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 28th Ave. have any available units?
7517 28th Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7517 28th Ave. have?
Some of 7517 28th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 28th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7517 28th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 28th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7517 28th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7517 28th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7517 28th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 7517 28th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7517 28th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 28th Ave. have a pool?
No, 7517 28th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7517 28th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7517 28th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 28th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7517 28th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7517 28th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7517 28th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
