All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 6614 15th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
6614 15th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Location
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
Lincoln Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage.
Brand new appliances including washer/dryer.
Move in ready!
(RLNE5845273)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6614 15th Avenue have any available units?
6614 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kenosha, WI
.
What amenities does 6614 15th Avenue have?
Some of 6614 15th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6614 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6614 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6614 15th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6614 15th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6614 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6614 15th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6614 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6614 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6614 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6614 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6614 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
