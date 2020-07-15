6614 15th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage.



Brand new appliances including washer/dryer.



Move in ready!



(RLNE5845273)