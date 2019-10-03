All apartments in Woodinville
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

14128 Ne 181st Pl

14128 Northeast 181st Place · No Longer Available
Location

14128 Northeast 181st Place, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Hi everyone,

I have a condo available for rent that includes internet and amenities, such as:

• Pool (community use)
• Hot tub (community use)
• Small gym (community use)
• 55 Inch Flat Screen
• Black Faux Leather couches (almost brand new condition)
• Appliances: Refrigerator, washer, dryer

Overview
• 650 Sq. feet, very clean, and includes parking space
• Has a Living room, dining room, bed, kitchen, washer and drier room.
• Close to Microsoft and Google (15-20 minutes away)
• .5 miles from the freeway

Flexible on terms (month to month or 1-5 year signed lease plans)

Call, mail, or message if interested – 425 772 1842 – available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14128 Ne 181st Pl have any available units?
14128 Ne 181st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 14128 Ne 181st Pl have?
Some of 14128 Ne 181st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14128 Ne 181st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14128 Ne 181st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14128 Ne 181st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14128 Ne 181st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 14128 Ne 181st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14128 Ne 181st Pl offers parking.
Does 14128 Ne 181st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14128 Ne 181st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14128 Ne 181st Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14128 Ne 181st Pl has a pool.
Does 14128 Ne 181st Pl have accessible units?
No, 14128 Ne 181st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14128 Ne 181st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14128 Ne 181st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14128 Ne 181st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14128 Ne 181st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

