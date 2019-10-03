14128 Ne 181st Pl

Amenities

Hi everyone,



I have a condo available for rent that includes internet and amenities, such as:



• Pool (community use)

• Hot tub (community use)

• Small gym (community use)

• 55 Inch Flat Screen

• Black Faux Leather couches (almost brand new condition)

• Appliances: Refrigerator, washer, dryer



Overview

• 650 Sq. feet, very clean, and includes parking space

• Has a Living room, dining room, bed, kitchen, washer and drier room.

• Close to Microsoft and Google (15-20 minutes away)

• .5 miles from the freeway



Flexible on terms (month to month or 1-5 year signed lease plans)



Call, mail, or message if interested – 425 772 1842 – available immediately