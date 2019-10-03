14128 Ne 181st Pl

Amenities
Hi everyone,
I have a condo available for rent that includes internet and amenities, such as:
• Pool (community use)
• Hot tub (community use)
• Small gym (community use)
• 55 Inch Flat Screen
• Black Faux Leather couches (almost brand new condition)
• Appliances: Refrigerator, washer, dryer
Overview
• 650 Sq. feet, very clean, and includes parking space
• Has a Living room, dining room, bed, kitchen, washer and drier room.
• Close to Microsoft and Google (15-20 minutes away)
• .5 miles from the freeway
Flexible on terms (month to month or 1-5 year signed lease plans)
Call, mail, or message if interested – 425 772 1842 – available immediately