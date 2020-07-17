All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 13405 NE 199th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
13405 NE 199th Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

13405 NE 199th Pl

13405 Northeast 199th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13405 Northeast 199th Place, Woodinville, WA 98072
Wedge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
13405 NE 199th Pl Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! Stunning Woodinville Home with 5 Bedrooms! 4,200sqft of Living Space! - This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 3 3/4 bathrooms with an additional office AND media room. Grand entry with staircase opens up to formal living room with fireplace and dining room. 1 bedroom and ¾ bath located on main level. Large gourmet kitchen with extensive tile work, hardwood flooring, new stainless steel appliances and designer lighting. Open layout to family room with gas fireplace, surround system, built-in media cabinets. There is also a sunroom that leads out to a tranquil patio and an additional deck off the family room. Upstairs has an office, 2 generous size bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry room and a luxurious master suite with a private deck and 5-piece bath. The basement has a media room setup for surround sound, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large closet and door to 3 car garage. Green belt views, & easy freeway access.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3600
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $500

PET POLICY: Owner will consider pets on case by case basis. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 4200

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Woodbury

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodmore
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5894190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 NE 199th Pl have any available units?
13405 NE 199th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 13405 NE 199th Pl have?
Some of 13405 NE 199th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13405 NE 199th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13405 NE 199th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 NE 199th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13405 NE 199th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 13405 NE 199th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13405 NE 199th Pl offers parking.
Does 13405 NE 199th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 NE 199th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 NE 199th Pl have a pool?
No, 13405 NE 199th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13405 NE 199th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13405 NE 199th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 NE 199th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 NE 199th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13405 NE 199th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13405 NE 199th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville Apartments with Balconies
Woodinville Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College