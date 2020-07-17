Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

13405 NE 199th Pl Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! Stunning Woodinville Home with 5 Bedrooms! 4,200sqft of Living Space! - This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 3 3/4 bathrooms with an additional office AND media room. Grand entry with staircase opens up to formal living room with fireplace and dining room. 1 bedroom and ¾ bath located on main level. Large gourmet kitchen with extensive tile work, hardwood flooring, new stainless steel appliances and designer lighting. Open layout to family room with gas fireplace, surround system, built-in media cabinets. There is also a sunroom that leads out to a tranquil patio and an additional deck off the family room. Upstairs has an office, 2 generous size bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry room and a luxurious master suite with a private deck and 5-piece bath. The basement has a media room setup for surround sound, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large closet and door to 3 car garage. Green belt views, & easy freeway access.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3600

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $500



PET POLICY: Owner will consider pets on case by case basis. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 4200



YEAR BUILT: 2007



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Woodbury



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodmore

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota

HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



