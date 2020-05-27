All apartments in Woodinville
12717 NE 171st Lane #O
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

12717 NE 171st Lane #O

12717 Northeast 171st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12717 Northeast 171st Lane, Woodinville, WA 98072
Upper West Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
12717 NE 171st Lane #O - (FOR RENT) Sunny and bright TOP FLOOR UNIT near Wine Country/shopping/restaurants. Tall ceilings, Cozy wood burning fireplace, newer vinyl flooring. Open kitchen with newer appliances, granite and a balcony. Master bedroom has private full bath and double closets. New full size W/D outside bedrooms and cute cubby storage. Just across from the club house which offers Gym, outdoor sports court and close to extra guest parking. 1 stall in garage shared with one neighbor, extra assigned spot + storage. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.

(RLNE5496837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O have any available units?
12717 NE 171st Lane #O doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O have?
Some of 12717 NE 171st Lane #O's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12717 NE 171st Lane #O currently offering any rent specials?
12717 NE 171st Lane #O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12717 NE 171st Lane #O pet-friendly?
Yes, 12717 NE 171st Lane #O is pet friendly.
Does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O offer parking?
Yes, 12717 NE 171st Lane #O offers parking.
Does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12717 NE 171st Lane #O does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O have a pool?
No, 12717 NE 171st Lane #O does not have a pool.
Does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O have accessible units?
No, 12717 NE 171st Lane #O does not have accessible units.
Does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O have units with dishwashers?
No, 12717 NE 171st Lane #O does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12717 NE 171st Lane #O have units with air conditioning?
No, 12717 NE 171st Lane #O does not have units with air conditioning.
