Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage guest parking

12717 NE 171st Lane #O - (FOR RENT) Sunny and bright TOP FLOOR UNIT near Wine Country/shopping/restaurants. Tall ceilings, Cozy wood burning fireplace, newer vinyl flooring. Open kitchen with newer appliances, granite and a balcony. Master bedroom has private full bath and double closets. New full size W/D outside bedrooms and cute cubby storage. Just across from the club house which offers Gym, outdoor sports court and close to extra guest parking. 1 stall in garage shared with one neighbor, extra assigned spot + storage. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.



(RLNE5496837)