White Center, WA
11260 3rd Avenue S
Last updated October 5 2019 at 5:34 PM

11260 3rd Avenue S

11260 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

11260 3rd Avenue South, White Center, WA 98168

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Another fantastic listing by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This 3BR/1BA features gleaming real wood floors throughout, fully fenced yard, large storage shed, ergonomic kitchen, cement patio, and driveway. Conveniently located in Burien, downtown Seattle can be reached in 20 mins, Seatac Airport in 10 mins. Schools = Beverly Park (K-5), Cascade (Middle/Junior High), Highline (High). Easy access shopping on 1st Ave as well as dining and nightlife options in downtown Burien. $1950 refundable security deposit. NO PETS - this is firm. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly, current household income of 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in arrears, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11260 3rd Avenue S have any available units?
11260 3rd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
Is 11260 3rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
11260 3rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11260 3rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 11260 3rd Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Center.
Does 11260 3rd Avenue S offer parking?
No, 11260 3rd Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 11260 3rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11260 3rd Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11260 3rd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 11260 3rd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 11260 3rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 11260 3rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 11260 3rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11260 3rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11260 3rd Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11260 3rd Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
