11260 3rd Avenue S

Another fantastic listing by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This 3BR/1BA features gleaming real wood floors throughout, fully fenced yard, large storage shed, ergonomic kitchen, cement patio, and driveway. Conveniently located in Burien, downtown Seattle can be reached in 20 mins, Seatac Airport in 10 mins. Schools = Beverly Park (K-5), Cascade (Middle/Junior High), Highline (High). Easy access shopping on 1st Ave as well as dining and nightlife options in downtown Burien. $1950 refundable security deposit. NO PETS - this is firm. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, monthly, current household income of 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in arrears, excessive monthly debt service, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.