University Place, WA
8409 62nd St West
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8409 62nd St West

8409 62nd Street West · No Longer Available
Location

8409 62nd Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Gated Community! - Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 1,630 sqft of living space, fireplace, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and stunning landscaping, all in a gated community! Nestled in a great neighborhood, easy distance to local freeways for quick commuting and travel, minutes from Chambers Bay and the Puget Sound with all of the beauty the NorthWest has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!

Step inside and into the nice oversized living room and the family room anchored in a cozy fireplace with crisp white mantle. Vaulted ceilings and skylights brightens the ambiance of this home. The fantastic kitchen features a breakfast bar and window for added natural light. A slider door allows access to the outside. A half bath is just around the corner with laundry room all ready to go with washer & dryer included.

Upstairs are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master suite boasts a ceiling fan, walk-in closet and luxurious 5 piece ensuite bath.

The fenced backyard is ideal for bbq's and entertaining with its large deck and mature landscaping.

Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 62nd St West have any available units?
8409 62nd St West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 8409 62nd St West have?
Some of 8409 62nd St West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 62nd St West currently offering any rent specials?
8409 62nd St West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 62nd St West pet-friendly?
No, 8409 62nd St West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 8409 62nd St West offer parking?
No, 8409 62nd St West does not offer parking.
Does 8409 62nd St West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8409 62nd St West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 62nd St West have a pool?
No, 8409 62nd St West does not have a pool.
Does 8409 62nd St West have accessible units?
No, 8409 62nd St West does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 62nd St West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8409 62nd St West has units with dishwashers.
Does 8409 62nd St West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8409 62nd St West does not have units with air conditioning.

