8409 62nd St West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Gated Community! - Consider yourself home in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 1,630 sqft of living space, fireplace, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and stunning landscaping, all in a gated community! Nestled in a great neighborhood, easy distance to local freeways for quick commuting and travel, minutes from Chambers Bay and the Puget Sound with all of the beauty the NorthWest has to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!



Step inside and into the nice oversized living room and the family room anchored in a cozy fireplace with crisp white mantle. Vaulted ceilings and skylights brightens the ambiance of this home. The fantastic kitchen features a breakfast bar and window for added natural light. A slider door allows access to the outside. A half bath is just around the corner with laundry room all ready to go with washer & dryer included.



Upstairs are the 2 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The master suite boasts a ceiling fan, walk-in closet and luxurious 5 piece ensuite bath.



The fenced backyard is ideal for bbq's and entertaining with its large deck and mature landscaping.



Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5336039)