Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

7526 Olympus Dr W

7526 Olympus Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

7526 Olympus Drive West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom Rambler in University Place! - Address: 7526 Olympus DR W., University Place, WA 98466

Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 1
Garage(s): Attached Carport
Square Ft: Approx. 1,043
Heating: Wood Fireplace and Gas - Forced Air
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. August 20th. Showings by Appointment only!
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,795.00
Deposit: $1,750.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom Rambler in University Place!
Nicely Updated Kitchen
- White Appliances
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Large Window w/drop down Pendent Lighting
Dining Area
- Large Window offering Natural Lighting
- Hanging Light Fixture
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
Open Living Room
- Large Window offering Natural Lighting
- Wood Burning Fireplace
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
3 Bedrooms
- All Bedrooms Nicely Updated
- One Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan
1 Bathroom
- Beautiful Updated Bathroom
- Cabinet offering Storage
Utility Area
- Hook Ups
Attached Carport
Fenced Back Yard
- Large Open Space
- Large Patio
Front Yard
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Community Features:
- Beautiful neighborhood
- Approx. 28 minutes from JBLM
- Trails and Parks Nearby
- Bus Line and Various Shops Nearby
- Fircrest Golf Club Nearby
- Tacoma Mall Approx. 10 minutes
- China Lake Park Nearby

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 20lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please follow this link to check if your dog is on it http://nrbproperties.net/restricted_breed_list.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the dogs age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE5028887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 Olympus Dr W have any available units?
7526 Olympus Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 7526 Olympus Dr W have?
Some of 7526 Olympus Dr W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 Olympus Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
7526 Olympus Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 Olympus Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7526 Olympus Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 7526 Olympus Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 7526 Olympus Dr W offers parking.
Does 7526 Olympus Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 Olympus Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 Olympus Dr W have a pool?
No, 7526 Olympus Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 7526 Olympus Dr W have accessible units?
No, 7526 Olympus Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 Olympus Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 Olympus Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7526 Olympus Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7526 Olympus Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.
