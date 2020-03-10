Amenities

Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom Rambler in University Place! - Address: 7526 Olympus DR W., University Place, WA 98466



Quick Feature List:



Bedroom(s): 3

Bathroom(s): 1

Garage(s): Attached Carport

Square Ft: Approx. 1,043

Heating: Wood Fireplace and Gas - Forced Air

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. August 20th. Showings by Appointment only!

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $1,795.00

Deposit: $1,750.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom Rambler in University Place!

Nicely Updated Kitchen

- White Appliances

- Plenty of Cabinetry

- Large Window w/drop down Pendent Lighting

Dining Area

- Large Window offering Natural Lighting

- Hanging Light Fixture

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

Open Living Room

- Large Window offering Natural Lighting

- Wood Burning Fireplace

- Hardwood Laminate Flooring

3 Bedrooms

- All Bedrooms Nicely Updated

- One Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan

1 Bathroom

- Beautiful Updated Bathroom

- Cabinet offering Storage

Utility Area

- Hook Ups

Attached Carport

Fenced Back Yard

- Large Open Space

- Large Patio

Front Yard

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Community Features:

- Beautiful neighborhood

- Approx. 28 minutes from JBLM

- Trails and Parks Nearby

- Bus Line and Various Shops Nearby

- Fircrest Golf Club Nearby

- Tacoma Mall Approx. 10 minutes

- China Lake Park Nearby



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 20lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please follow this link to check if your dog is on it http://nrbproperties.net/restricted_breed_list.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the dogs age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



