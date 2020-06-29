4426 97th Ave Unit #18B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Story Townhouse in Desirable University Place Neighborhood - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,545.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,545.00

Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



Description:

It simply can't get better than this! A few steps away from Sunset Primary, Curtis High School and Chambers Bay. Quiet and safe neighborhood. Close to everything pretty much. Very convenient location. And did I mention brand beautiful kitchen, countertops, carpet and wood floors. Move-in ready!



Our pet policy allows for 1 cat only.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpm.com



No Dogs Allowed



