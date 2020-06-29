All apartments in University Place
4426 97th Ave Unit #18B
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

4426 97th Ave Unit #18B

4426 97th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

4426 97th Avenue West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Story Townhouse in Desirable University Place Neighborhood - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,545.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,545.00
Water/Sewer/Garbage Included
Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

Description:
It simply can't get better than this! A few steps away from Sunset Primary, Curtis High School and Chambers Bay. Quiet and safe neighborhood. Close to everything pretty much. Very convenient location. And did I mention brand beautiful kitchen, countertops, carpet and wood floors. Move-in ready!

Our pet policy allows for 1 cat only.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5317544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B have any available units?
4426 97th Ave Unit #18B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B currently offering any rent specials?
4426 97th Ave Unit #18B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B is pet friendly.
Does 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B offer parking?
No, 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B does not offer parking.
Does 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B have a pool?
No, 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B does not have a pool.
Does 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B have accessible units?
No, 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4426 97th Ave Unit #18B does not have units with air conditioning.

