15142 65th ave s #813

Amenities
Features:
15242 65th Ave S #813, Tukwila 98188
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
913 SqFt
Quartz Counter Top
Stainless Steel Appliances
Double Pane Vinyl Windows
Hardwood Floor
Information
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $1,450/mo
Deposit: $1,200
Move In: Deposit and 1st Month Rent
Term: Up to 12 month lease, up to landlord
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Garbage
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only inside unit, appliance not included. Complex also has coin operated laundry-room.
Restrictions: Pet less than 25lbs okay with applicable monthly pet fee and deposit
Pet: $250 Pet Fee per pet, plus $25/month Pet Rent per pet
Renter Insurance: Required
Accept Section 8?: Yes
Available: Immediately