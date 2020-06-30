15142 65th ave s #813

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Features:

15242 65th Ave S #813, Tukwila 98188

2 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

913 SqFt

Quartz Counter Top

Stainless Steel Appliances

Double Pane Vinyl Windows

Hardwood Floor



Information



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older

Rent: $1,450/mo

Deposit: $1,200

Move In: Deposit and 1st Month Rent

Term: Up to 12 month lease, up to landlord

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Garbage

Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer: Hookups only inside unit, appliance not included. Complex also has coin operated laundry-room.

Restrictions: Pet less than 25lbs okay with applicable monthly pet fee and deposit

Pet: $250 Pet Fee per pet, plus $25/month Pet Rent per pet

Renter Insurance: Required

Accept Section 8?: Yes

Available: Immediately