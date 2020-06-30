All apartments in Tukwila
15142 65th ave s #813
15142 65th ave s #813

15142 65th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

15142 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98188
Tukwila Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Features:
15242 65th Ave S #813, Tukwila 98188
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
913 SqFt
Quartz Counter Top
Stainless Steel Appliances
Double Pane Vinyl Windows
Hardwood Floor

Information

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $1,450/mo
Deposit: $1,200
Move In: Deposit and 1st Month Rent
Term: Up to 12 month lease, up to landlord
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Garbage
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only inside unit, appliance not included. Complex also has coin operated laundry-room.
Restrictions: Pet less than 25lbs okay with applicable monthly pet fee and deposit
Pet: $250 Pet Fee per pet, plus $25/month Pet Rent per pet
Renter Insurance: Required
Accept Section 8?: Yes
Available: Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15142 65th ave s #813 have any available units?
15142 65th ave s #813 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 15142 65th ave s #813 have?
Some of 15142 65th ave s #813's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15142 65th ave s #813 currently offering any rent specials?
15142 65th ave s #813 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15142 65th ave s #813 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15142 65th ave s #813 is pet friendly.
Does 15142 65th ave s #813 offer parking?
No, 15142 65th ave s #813 does not offer parking.
Does 15142 65th ave s #813 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15142 65th ave s #813 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15142 65th ave s #813 have a pool?
No, 15142 65th ave s #813 does not have a pool.
Does 15142 65th ave s #813 have accessible units?
No, 15142 65th ave s #813 does not have accessible units.
Does 15142 65th ave s #813 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15142 65th ave s #813 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15142 65th ave s #813 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15142 65th ave s #813 does not have units with air conditioning.

