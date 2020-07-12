/
/
/
tukwila hill
438 Apartments for rent in Tukwila Hill, Tukwila, WA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
890 sqft
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15140 65TH AVE S 201
15140 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO 1000 SQFT - Property Id: 306288 BEAUTIFUL LARGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO! SECURITY BUILDING /PATIO /FREE RESERVED PARKING/POOL/W/D IN BUILDING/WE PAY WATER/SEWERAGE/GARBAGE/.THIS CONDO IS IN THE HUB OF ALL FREEWAYS I-5,405.167.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
67 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated January 21 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4811 S 150th St, Tukwila, WA 98188
4811 South 150th Street, Tukwila, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3400 sqft
Lease this custom built home with a farmhouse charm located on a large open secluded lot in Tukwilla. Perfect for entertaining and comfortable living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,330
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,252
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,521
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
38 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,505
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
