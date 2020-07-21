15100 SUNWOOD BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Available 08/15/19 2 BD, 1250 sq. ft Townhouse - Furnished/Utilities - Property Id: 130753



Rare chance to live in an Updated End Unit Townhome with Fireplace, Attached Garage and open space parking, separate Pantry and Laundry Room in a Private, Treed, In-City Community sitting above Westfield Southcenter Mall, Tukwila WA 98188



This Well maintained and Spacious townhouse has Vaulted ceilings, Fireplace, Sky lights, front and rear Patios, Radiant heating, Extra-large Storage and Double Closets. Furnished with basic Living room, Dining room, Outdoor Patio Set, two Bedroom Sets, and Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, Dish Washer, and Washer / Dryer.



Complex amenities with a Club House, Swimming Pool, Indoor Hot Tub Spa, and newly refurbished Tennis Courts.



Commuters delight being just minutes to I-5, I-405, Hwy 518, nearby Lite Rail Train stations. Walking distance to City Bus and Southcenter Police and Fire stations nearby.



Available July 15 for $ 2279 per month with water, sewer, and garbage included on a minimum six month signed Lease.

