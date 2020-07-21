All apartments in Tukwila
15100 SUNWOOD BLVD

15100 Sunwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15100 Sunwood Boulevard, Tukwila, WA 98188
Tukwila Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 08/15/19 2 BD, 1250 sq. ft Townhouse - Furnished/Utilities - Property Id: 130753

Rare chance to live in an Updated End Unit Townhome with Fireplace, Attached Garage and open space parking, separate Pantry and Laundry Room in a Private, Treed, In-City Community sitting above Westfield Southcenter Mall, Tukwila WA 98188

This Well maintained and Spacious townhouse has Vaulted ceilings, Fireplace, Sky lights, front and rear Patios, Radiant heating, Extra-large Storage and Double Closets. Furnished with basic Living room, Dining room, Outdoor Patio Set, two Bedroom Sets, and Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, Dish Washer, and Washer / Dryer.

Complex amenities with a Club House, Swimming Pool, Indoor Hot Tub Spa, and newly refurbished Tennis Courts.

Commuters delight being just minutes to I-5, I-405, Hwy 518, nearby Lite Rail Train stations. Walking distance to City Bus and Southcenter Police and Fire stations nearby.

Available July 15 for $ 2279 per month with water, sewer, and garbage included on a minimum six month signed Lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130753p
Property Id 130753

(RLNE5016884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD have any available units?
15100 SUNWOOD BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD have?
Some of 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
15100 SUNWOOD BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD offers parking.
Does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD has a pool.
Does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD have accessible units?
No, 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15100 SUNWOOD BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
