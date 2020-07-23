Amenities
13619 53rd Ave S Available 08/01/20 Modern 2870 sqft. Tukwila Home - This 2,870 square foot house sits on a 9,619 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Newly built in 2017, enjoy the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and contemporary bathrooms.
Includes a fully fenced backyard, 3 car garage, and an office room. Master bathroom features an over-sized bathtub and walk in closet. Local entertainment: 3 casinos, Foster Golf Course, Starfire Sports, Public Parks & South Center. Near I-5 & 405.
Includes Washer/dryer & gas fireplace.
No cats. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit.
Home has been deep cleaned and is 8/1/2020 move in ready.
Tyler@havenrent.com
#4077
(RLNE5938893)