All apartments in Tukwila
Find more places like 13619 53rd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
13619 53rd Ave S
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:27 AM

13619 53rd Ave S

13619 53rd Ave S · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tukwila
See all
Tukwila Hill
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

13619 53rd Ave S, Tukwila, WA 98168
Tukwila Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13619 53rd Ave S · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
13619 53rd Ave S Available 08/01/20 Modern 2870 sqft. Tukwila Home - This 2,870 square foot house sits on a 9,619 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Newly built in 2017, enjoy the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and contemporary bathrooms.

Includes a fully fenced backyard, 3 car garage, and an office room. Master bathroom features an over-sized bathtub and walk in closet. Local entertainment: 3 casinos, Foster Golf Course, Starfire Sports, Public Parks & South Center. Near I-5 & 405.

Includes Washer/dryer & gas fireplace.
No cats. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit.

Home has been deep cleaned and is 8/1/2020 move in ready.

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4077

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 53rd Ave S have any available units?
13619 53rd Ave S has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13619 53rd Ave S have?
Some of 13619 53rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 53rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
13619 53rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 53rd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13619 53rd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 13619 53rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 13619 53rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 13619 53rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13619 53rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 53rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 13619 53rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 13619 53rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 13619 53rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 53rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13619 53rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13619 53rd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 13619 53rd Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13619 53rd Ave S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S
Tukwila, WA 98188
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East
Tukwila, WA 98188
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10
Tukwila, WA 98188

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTukwila 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tukwila Apartments with Washer-DryersTukwila Dog Friendly Apartments
Tukwila Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA
Newcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity