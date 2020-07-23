Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

13619 53rd Ave S Available 08/01/20 Modern 2870 sqft. Tukwila Home - This 2,870 square foot house sits on a 9,619 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Newly built in 2017, enjoy the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and contemporary bathrooms.



Includes a fully fenced backyard, 3 car garage, and an office room. Master bathroom features an over-sized bathtub and walk in closet. Local entertainment: 3 casinos, Foster Golf Course, Starfire Sports, Public Parks & South Center. Near I-5 & 405.



Includes Washer/dryer & gas fireplace.

No cats. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis with an additional $500 pet deposit.



Home has been deep cleaned and is 8/1/2020 move in ready.



Tyler@havenrent.com



#4077



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5938893)