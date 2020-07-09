All apartments in Sumner
Find more places like 6425 159th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumner, WA
/
6425 159th Ave E
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

6425 159th Ave E

6425 159th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sumner
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6425 159th Avenue East, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c17193d089 ---- Downtown Sumner! This charming home is a rambler style has 3 bedrooms 1.75 bath 2036 sq. ft. living space with a huge 2nd floor bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom! Island Kitchen with quartz counters and eating space and tile floor. Master bath has the same quartz counter tops and dual sinks. AC too! 2 car garage. Fully fenced back yard. Yard care included. Small pets allowed, pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50$10/mo. of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. Currently occupied will be available after 7/15/2019, For more information or to set up a viewing, please call the leasing team at SJC Management Group today. Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 159th Ave E have any available units?
6425 159th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
Is 6425 159th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
6425 159th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 159th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 159th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 6425 159th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 6425 159th Ave E offers parking.
Does 6425 159th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 159th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 159th Ave E have a pool?
No, 6425 159th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 6425 159th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 6425 159th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 159th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 159th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 159th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6425 159th Ave E has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Washington Court
15318 Washington St E
Sumner, WA 98390
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E
Sumner, WA 98390
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E
Sumner, WA 98390

Similar Pages

Sumner 1 BedroomsSumner 2 Bedrooms
Sumner Apartments with BalconySumner Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sumner Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College