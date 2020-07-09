6425 159th Ave E

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c17193d089 ---- Downtown Sumner! This charming home is a rambler style has 3 bedrooms 1.75 bath 2036 sq. ft. living space with a huge 2nd floor bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom! Island Kitchen with quartz counters and eating space and tile floor. Master bath has the same quartz counter tops and dual sinks. AC too! 2 car garage. Fully fenced back yard. Yard care included. Small pets allowed, pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50$10/mo. of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. Currently occupied will be available after 7/15/2019, For more information or to set up a viewing, please call the leasing team at SJC Management Group today. Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.