Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*****IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!*****



Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bedroom Apartment Home!



All New Everything!



Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Full Size Washer & Dryer (In-Unit), New Stainless Appliances, Stone Countertops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Wood-Plank Flooring Throughout, New Plush Carpet in Bedrooms, Luxury Bathroom, Balcony, Outdoor Storage Closet, Privacy with Forest Views from Bedroom Windows, and so much more!



Luxury Living close to Downtown Sumner with Quick Freeway Access!