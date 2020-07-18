All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 2217 E Boone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
2217 E Boone Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2217 E Boone Ave

2217 East Boone Avenue · (509) 413-1956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Chief Garry Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2217 East Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202
Chief Garry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2217 E Boone Ave · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home for Rent - Quaint 2 bedroom home in a central location. Close to shopping, dining, parks and easy access to onramps.

Contact 509-413-1956 or leasing@4degrees.com to set up a showing.
Take a look at our website, 4degrees.com/rent to view other available units.

DO NOT DISTURB:
Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management. 4 Degrees is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history, a criminal record with a felony or a criminal record with any drug or violence related offenses. Subject to application of state and federal law.
By submitting an application for any unit managed by 4 Degrees, you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.
All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 E Boone Ave have any available units?
2217 E Boone Ave has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 2217 E Boone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2217 E Boone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 E Boone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2217 E Boone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2217 E Boone Ave offer parking?
No, 2217 E Boone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2217 E Boone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 E Boone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 E Boone Ave have a pool?
No, 2217 E Boone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2217 E Boone Ave have accessible units?
No, 2217 E Boone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 E Boone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 E Boone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 E Boone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 E Boone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2217 E Boone Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy
Spokane, WA 99206
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd
Spokane, WA 99224
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave
Spokane, WA 99223
Academy
1216 N Superior St
Spokane, WA 99202
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with ParkingSpokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Spokane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Nevada LidgerwoodOpportunityGreenacres
North Indian TrailSouthgate
Cliff CannonChief Garry Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity