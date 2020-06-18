2120 E 48th Ave

Amenities

$2,350 - 6 Bd / 3 Ba Spacious Living House - Built in 1979, this house is the perfect example of a welcoming house. The house includes a 2 car garage plus an extra over-sized carport, a huge fenced in backyard with a private patio, shed and large balcony. As you enter through the front door, you are greeted by an open space layout and stairs leading to the second floor. The main floor includes a large kitchen with stunning dark wood cabinets, corian counter tops and a large eating bar. The living room accents large windows across one wall that let's in lots of sunlight. The living room also includes an accent wall with a working fireplace. Connected to the kitchen would be the spacious dining area. Connected to the dining area would be access to the balcony. Located on the main floor also are 3 bedrooms, including the masters bedroom and bathroom. The second floor includes the other 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. All bedrooms include spacious closets with shelving for storage. House also includes forced air heating and central cooling system. Located close to Hamblen, Chase and Ferris Schools.



Contact 509.869.3721 to schedule a showing.



