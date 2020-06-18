All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 2120 E 48th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
2120 E 48th Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

2120 E 48th Ave

2120 East 48th Avenue · (509) 869-3721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Southgate
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2120 East 48th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99223
Southgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2120 E 48th Ave · Avail. now

$2,350

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
$2,350 - 6 Bd / 3 Ba Spacious Living House - Built in 1979, this house is the perfect example of a welcoming house. The house includes a 2 car garage plus an extra over-sized carport, a huge fenced in backyard with a private patio, shed and large balcony. As you enter through the front door, you are greeted by an open space layout and stairs leading to the second floor. The main floor includes a large kitchen with stunning dark wood cabinets, corian counter tops and a large eating bar. The living room accents large windows across one wall that let's in lots of sunlight. The living room also includes an accent wall with a working fireplace. Connected to the kitchen would be the spacious dining area. Connected to the dining area would be access to the balcony. Located on the main floor also are 3 bedrooms, including the masters bedroom and bathroom. The second floor includes the other 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. All bedrooms include spacious closets with shelving for storage. House also includes forced air heating and central cooling system. Located close to Hamblen, Chase and Ferris Schools.

Professionally Managed by Guenther Property Management
Contact 509.869.3721 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5873221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 E 48th Ave have any available units?
2120 E 48th Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 2120 E 48th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2120 E 48th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 E 48th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2120 E 48th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2120 E 48th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2120 E 48th Ave offers parking.
Does 2120 E 48th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 E 48th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 E 48th Ave have a pool?
No, 2120 E 48th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2120 E 48th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2120 E 48th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 E 48th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 E 48th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 E 48th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 E 48th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2120 E 48th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Meadow Ridge
12422 E Mansfield Ave
Spokane, WA 99216
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd
Spokane, WA 99217
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct.
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with ParkingSpokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Spokane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Nevada LidgerwoodOpportunityGreenacres
North Indian TrailSouthgate
Cliff CannonChief Garry Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity