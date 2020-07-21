320 125th Street S.E.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Newer, 3bdrm 2.5 bath. 2 car garage. Minutes to I-5 and Mill Creek. - Gorgeous interior! Great room concept living area w/ hardwood-style flooring & patio access. Oversized kitchen w/tile counters, modern tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, pantry, abundant cabinetry. Separate formal living room w/soaring, vaulted ceilings! Master suite boasts walk-in closet, 5-piece bathroom w/ceramic tiled dual vanity & soaking tub! Utility room upstairs, close to bedrooms. Attached, two-car garage w/built-in shelving. Close 2 Mill Creek & Everett w/easy access to I-5&Boeing.



LEASE TERMS:

1 year lease. Fully refundable security damage deposit is $2150. Cats only, no dogs. This is an online rent payment property. All payments including rent must be paid through tenant portal. Non smoking property. Renters insurance is required. This is a non smoking property. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify info to their own satisfaction.



No Dogs Allowed



