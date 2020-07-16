All apartments in Snohomish County
Find more places like 115 124th St SE #N7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snohomish County, WA
/
115 124th St SE #N7
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

115 124th St SE #N7

115 124th Street Southeast · (425) 387-5757 ext. 3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

115 124th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA 98208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 124th St SE #N7 · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
115 124th St SE #N7 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful townhouse at Hampton Park!! The interior includes 2 big bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a fireplace. New tiles in entryway, kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks in all bathrooms. Private back patio with extra storage! Well maintained playground on site. Close to schools, shopping, Boeing and easy access to the freeway! A MUST SEE!! NO PETS!! Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, at 425-387-5757, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 124th St SE #N7 have any available units?
115 124th St SE #N7 has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 124th St SE #N7 have?
Some of 115 124th St SE #N7's amenities include patio / balcony, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 124th St SE #N7 currently offering any rent specials?
115 124th St SE #N7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 124th St SE #N7 pet-friendly?
No, 115 124th St SE #N7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 115 124th St SE #N7 offer parking?
No, 115 124th St SE #N7 does not offer parking.
Does 115 124th St SE #N7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 124th St SE #N7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 124th St SE #N7 have a pool?
No, 115 124th St SE #N7 does not have a pool.
Does 115 124th St SE #N7 have accessible units?
No, 115 124th St SE #N7 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 124th St SE #N7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 124th St SE #N7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 124th St SE #N7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 124th St SE #N7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 115 124th St SE #N7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Altia
16520 Larch Way
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAMarysville, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WALake Stevens, WAMukilteo, WABothell West, WA
Kenmore, WAMountlake Terrace, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WAMonroe, WASilver Firs, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity