Amenities

patio / balcony playground fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

115 124th St SE #N7 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful townhouse at Hampton Park!! The interior includes 2 big bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a fireplace. New tiles in entryway, kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks in all bathrooms. Private back patio with extra storage! Well maintained playground on site. Close to schools, shopping, Boeing and easy access to the freeway! A MUST SEE!! NO PETS!! Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, at 425-387-5757, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755636)