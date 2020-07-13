/
pet friendly apartments
254 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Winslow
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.
Winslow
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.
Crystal Springs
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable.
Battle Point
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
14350 Sunrise Drive NE
14350 Sunrise Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3196 sqft
14350 Sunrise Drive NE Available 08/05/20 Private Nice Remodeled Home near Faye Bainbridge Park - Beautifully remodeled two story home nestled in the woods just steps away from Faye Bainbridge Park.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
281 NE Miramar Circle
281 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in CK School District! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient Central Kitsap location! Very close to schools! Open living, dining & kitchen on main floor with guest bathroom. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.
1533 Puget Dr E
1533 Puget Drive East, Manchester, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1464 sqft
1533 Puget Dr E - Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level is waiting for you. Wonderful wrap-around deck for Summer BBQs. Enjoy your outside activities in the huge fenced-in back yard.
431 NE Miramar Circle
431 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1898 sqft
431 NE Miramar Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Town home close to CK schools! - This three-story town home in Madeline Woods features 1898 square feet and a large bonus room on the third level.
368 Northwest Grandstand Street
368 Northwest Grandstand Street, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1389 sqft
Open floor plan on the main level features a corner gas fireplace in the living room. The dining area has a slider that opens to deck and fenced in backyard.
735 NE Mt Mystery Loop
735 Northeast Mount Mystery Loop, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2152 sqft
Poulsbo - Craftsman Home - Available 07/10- located between Silverdale and Poulsbo in Evergreen Ridge, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on .42 lot.
275 NE Miramar Circle
275 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Madeline Woods! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient Central Kitsap location! Very close to schools! Open living, dining & kitchen on main floor with guest bathroom. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
