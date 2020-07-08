816 N 145th Ct

Amenities

Cozy 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome - 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome located just off Aurora and easy access to the Interurban trail.



The entry floor houses one bedroom, bathroom, and the laundry room. Upon exiting the stairway you enter the dining room where the hardwood floors lead into the kitchen. Just outside the kitchen is the patio door where you can let all the sunshine in while letting the aroma of delicious food entice the neighbors. The large windows in the living room welcomes in lots of natural light and if you'd like for a more low light setting, shut the blinds and turn on the fireplace to bring in the cozy atmosphere. When it's time to rest your eyes, the master bedroom with views of mother nature right outside the window, is just outside the dining room alongside the bathroom.



Please view the link below for a virtual tour of the home:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642089



No Pets and no smoking.



Move in fees:

First Month: $1850

Security Deposit: $1850



This home will be available for Move in on 06/05/2020 with early move in negotiable.



Please call/text Brie Talbott with any questions at: 425.770.9021



Amenities:

2 Car Garage

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven

Dishwasher



(RLNE5746600)