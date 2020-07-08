All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

816 N 145th Ct

816 North 145th Court · No Longer Available
Location

816 North 145th Court, Shoreline, WA 98133
Westminster Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome - 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome located just off Aurora and easy access to the Interurban trail.

The entry floor houses one bedroom, bathroom, and the laundry room. Upon exiting the stairway you enter the dining room where the hardwood floors lead into the kitchen. Just outside the kitchen is the patio door where you can let all the sunshine in while letting the aroma of delicious food entice the neighbors. The large windows in the living room welcomes in lots of natural light and if you'd like for a more low light setting, shut the blinds and turn on the fireplace to bring in the cozy atmosphere. When it's time to rest your eyes, the master bedroom with views of mother nature right outside the window, is just outside the dining room alongside the bathroom.

Please view the link below for a virtual tour of the home:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642089

No Pets and no smoking.

Move in fees:
First Month: $1850
Security Deposit: $1850

This home will be available for Move in on 06/05/2020 with early move in negotiable.

Please call/text Brie Talbott with any questions at: 425.770.9021

Amenities:
2 Car Garage
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Dishwasher

(RLNE5746600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 N 145th Ct have any available units?
816 N 145th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 816 N 145th Ct have?
Some of 816 N 145th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 N 145th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
816 N 145th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 N 145th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 816 N 145th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 816 N 145th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 816 N 145th Ct offers parking.
Does 816 N 145th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 N 145th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 N 145th Ct have a pool?
No, 816 N 145th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 816 N 145th Ct have accessible units?
No, 816 N 145th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 816 N 145th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 N 145th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 816 N 145th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 N 145th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

