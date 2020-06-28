1522 North East 175th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

6, 9 or 12 Months lease available! Move-in ready 2 bed, 2 bath ground floor condo in desirable Shoreline! This cozy condo boasts open, flowing floor plan, newer appliances including a built-in microwave, flattop stove, and stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher! Kitchen has lots of counter space, cabinets and drawers /for all your storage needs! Comes with a breakfast nook as well! Entertain friends on the patio, by the cozy wood fireplace, or in the open dining and living room spaces. Large master suite with plenty of extra closets and full bath. Unit comes with one parking space! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, I-5, future light rail station, & public transportation. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 9:00 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathrooms - Stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher - Built-In Microwave - Wood Fireplace - 1 parking space included - W/S/G included - Large patio with storage - 6, 9, or 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!