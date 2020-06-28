All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated October 29 2019 at 4:46 PM

1522 North East 175th St

1522 NE 175th St · No Longer Available
Location

1522 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
6, 9 or 12 Months lease available! Move-in ready 2 bed, 2 bath ground floor condo in desirable Shoreline! This cozy condo boasts open, flowing floor plan, newer appliances including a built-in microwave, flattop stove, and stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher! Kitchen has lots of counter space, cabinets and drawers /for all your storage needs! Comes with a breakfast nook as well! Entertain friends on the patio, by the cozy wood fireplace, or in the open dining and living room spaces. Large master suite with plenty of extra closets and full bath. Unit comes with one parking space! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, I-5, future light rail station, & public transportation. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 9:00 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathrooms - Stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher - Built-In Microwave - Wood Fireplace - 1 parking space included - W/S/G included - Large patio with storage - 6, 9, or 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 North East 175th St have any available units?
1522 North East 175th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1522 North East 175th St have?
Some of 1522 North East 175th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 North East 175th St currently offering any rent specials?
1522 North East 175th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 North East 175th St pet-friendly?
No, 1522 North East 175th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1522 North East 175th St offer parking?
Yes, 1522 North East 175th St offers parking.
Does 1522 North East 175th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 North East 175th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 North East 175th St have a pool?
Yes, 1522 North East 175th St has a pool.
Does 1522 North East 175th St have accessible units?
No, 1522 North East 175th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 North East 175th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 North East 175th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 North East 175th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 North East 175th St does not have units with air conditioning.
