4843 S 175th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SeaTac newly remodeled home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ready for move in NOW! - Welcome home to this lovely mature neighborhood that is close to everything. You must see this remodeled home ready for move in now! The manufacture home is 1984 model with full remodel. Large living room with new carpet, great windows and new blinds. Open kitchen area with amazing cabinet and great counter space, all appliance stay! The master suite with walk in closet and a large amazing bathroom - with soaking tub and separate shower (not your average manufacture home fixtures.) Two large bedrooms with a full bathroom off the hall. The laundry room is large with washer/dryer hook-ups and great space. A smaller low maintenance yard and a gravel parking area out front for 2-3 vehicles. The location is close to the light rail, I-5 and just off Military road so getting to the SeaTac airport and down to West Field mall is an easy drive! You must see this home, please drive by the location and if you like the area please call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



