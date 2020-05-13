All apartments in SeaTac
Find more places like 4843 S 175th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
SeaTac, WA
/
4843 S 175th Street
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

4843 S 175th Street

4843 South 175th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
SeaTac
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

4843 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SeaTac newly remodeled home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ready for move in NOW! - Welcome home to this lovely mature neighborhood that is close to everything. You must see this remodeled home ready for move in now! The manufacture home is 1984 model with full remodel. Large living room with new carpet, great windows and new blinds. Open kitchen area with amazing cabinet and great counter space, all appliance stay! The master suite with walk in closet and a large amazing bathroom - with soaking tub and separate shower (not your average manufacture home fixtures.) Two large bedrooms with a full bathroom off the hall. The laundry room is large with washer/dryer hook-ups and great space. A smaller low maintenance yard and a gravel parking area out front for 2-3 vehicles. The location is close to the light rail, I-5 and just off Military road so getting to the SeaTac airport and down to West Field mall is an easy drive! You must see this home, please drive by the location and if you like the area please call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5205749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 S 175th Street have any available units?
4843 S 175th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 4843 S 175th Street have?
Some of 4843 S 175th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 S 175th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4843 S 175th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 S 175th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4843 S 175th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4843 S 175th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4843 S 175th Street offers parking.
Does 4843 S 175th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4843 S 175th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 S 175th Street have a pool?
No, 4843 S 175th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4843 S 175th Street have accessible units?
No, 4843 S 175th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 S 175th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 S 175th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4843 S 175th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4843 S 175th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street
SeaTac, WA 98188
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd
SeaTac, WA 98198

Similar Pages

SeaTac 1 BedroomsSeaTac 2 Bedrooms
SeaTac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeaTac Accessible Apartments
SeaTac Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College