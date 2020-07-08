4821 S 179th St 2

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 266900
FIRST MONTH 50% OFF if you apply in April!
**ABOUT THE AREA**
Centrally located with easy access to I-5, I-405, 167, 518 and HWY 99.
Just minutes to South Center Mall, restaurants and shopping! and only 20 minutes south of Down Town Seattle!
7 minutes from Boeing Field
10 minutes from Boeing Renton
Residential area, close to everything, highways, airport, community center, schools, shops, restaurants.
**ABOUT THE UNIT**
Ground Level Unit.
Fully Renovated
Room 1 Size:13'*12'
Room 2 Size: 10'*9'
4 parking spots. Last two pictures show your driveway and entrance door view.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1,695
Deposit: $1,695
Utilities not included in the rent amount.
No smoking is allowed.
Screening includes:
Confirming income to verify that the household income is at least 3 times the rent.
Credit and Background Check (including criminal, court, and sex offender records.)
Renters Insurance upon move in.
Please contact Daniel.
Property Id 266900
No Dogs Allowed
