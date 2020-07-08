All apartments in SeaTac
4821 S 179th St 2

4821 South 179th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4821 South 179th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 266900

FIRST MONTH 50% OFF if you apply in April!

**ABOUT THE AREA**

Centrally located with easy access to I-5, I-405, 167, 518 and HWY 99.
Just minutes to South Center Mall, restaurants and shopping! and only 20 minutes south of Down Town Seattle!
7 minutes from Boeing Field
10 minutes from Boeing Renton

Residential area, close to everything, highways, airport, community center, schools, shops, restaurants.

**ABOUT THE UNIT**
Ground Level Unit.
Fully Renovated
Room 1 Size:13'*12'
Room 2 Size: 10'*9'
4 parking spots. Last two pictures show your driveway and entrance door view.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1,695
Deposit: $1,695
Utilities not included in the rent amount.
No smoking is allowed.
Screening includes:
Confirming income to verify that the household income is at least 3 times the rent.
Credit and Background Check (including criminal, court, and sex offender records.)
Renters Insurance upon move in.

FIRST MONTH 50% OFF if you apply in April!
Please contact Daniel.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266900
Property Id 266900

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5727187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 S 179th St 2 have any available units?
4821 S 179th St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 4821 S 179th St 2 have?
Some of 4821 S 179th St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 S 179th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4821 S 179th St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 S 179th St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 S 179th St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4821 S 179th St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4821 S 179th St 2 offers parking.
Does 4821 S 179th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4821 S 179th St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 S 179th St 2 have a pool?
No, 4821 S 179th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4821 S 179th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 4821 S 179th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 S 179th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 S 179th St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 S 179th St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 S 179th St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

