4821 S 179th St 2

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 266900



FIRST MONTH 50% OFF if you apply in April!



**ABOUT THE AREA**



Centrally located with easy access to I-5, I-405, 167, 518 and HWY 99.

Just minutes to South Center Mall, restaurants and shopping! and only 20 minutes south of Down Town Seattle!

7 minutes from Boeing Field

10 minutes from Boeing Renton



Residential area, close to everything, highways, airport, community center, schools, shops, restaurants.



**ABOUT THE UNIT**

Ground Level Unit.

Fully Renovated

Room 1 Size:13'*12'

Room 2 Size: 10'*9'

4 parking spots. Last two pictures show your driveway and entrance door view.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Rent: $1,695

Deposit: $1,695

Utilities not included in the rent amount.

No smoking is allowed.

Screening includes:

Confirming income to verify that the household income is at least 3 times the rent.

Credit and Background Check (including criminal, court, and sex offender records.)

Renters Insurance upon move in.



Please contact Daniel.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266900

No Dogs Allowed



