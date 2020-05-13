4055 S. 212th Ct. #F

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Application Pending - Stunning Views 2 bedroom Top Corner Condo Viewcrest near SeaTac - Application Pending - Immaculate Viewcrest Condo near SeaTac offers stunning views of Mount Rainier, the Cascades and the Kent Valley from its wonderful top corner location. Beautiful spacious central kitchen with stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, fireplace, and expansive outdoor private deck. Newer carpet on the stairs, newer laminate flooring in living room, kitchen, and dining area, and newer interior paint. Enjoy the views from the lovely master suite with its full bath and the bright second bedroom. Private one car garage and driveway on the first level. Full size washer and dryer included in the condo. Available about 3/6. Terms: first month rent of $1995 and refundable deposit of $2195 for a 12 month lease. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please. Please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application available at wpmsouth.com; please view the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying. Nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4915449)