3826 S 178th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of SeaTac on a quiet residential street! Walking distance to the light rail and easy access to I-5, 99 and SeaTac Airport. Minutes to Southcenter Mall area for an amazing array of restaurants and shopping. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home features newer appliances, new paint, new hardware, new blinds and hardwood floors. There is a living room with a wood burning fireplace and family room that includes a bar and 2nd fridge. The backyard has a covered patio, storage shed and yard maintenance shed. Pets considered case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group to schedule a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.