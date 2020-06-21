All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

3826 S 178th St

3826 South 178th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3826 South 178th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of SeaTac on a quiet residential street! Walking distance to the light rail and easy access to I-5, 99 and SeaTac Airport. Minutes to Southcenter Mall area for an amazing array of restaurants and shopping. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home features newer appliances, new paint, new hardware, new blinds and hardwood floors. There is a living room with a wood burning fireplace and family room that includes a bar and 2nd fridge. The backyard has a covered patio, storage shed and yard maintenance shed. Pets considered case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group to schedule a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

