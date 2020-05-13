Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Lovely and Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bath House Available in Seatac!



Charming single family home near Angel Lake, restaurants, shopping, and more, with quick access to hwys 5/405/99/518.



Features:

- Kitchen includes dishwasher, induction range/oven, and refrigerator

- Washer/Dryer hookups

- Fireplace

- Individual garage.



Nearby schools include Tyee High School, Bow Lake Elementary School, among several others.



Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for water/gas/electric.

No pets allowed.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 3256 S 204th St, Seatac, Washington 98198.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3256-S-204Th-St-Seatac-WA-98198.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



