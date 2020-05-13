Amenities
Lovely and Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bath House Available in Seatac!
Charming single family home near Angel Lake, restaurants, shopping, and more, with quick access to hwys 5/405/99/518.
Features:
- Kitchen includes dishwasher, induction range/oven, and refrigerator
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Fireplace
- Individual garage.
Nearby schools include Tyee High School, Bow Lake Elementary School, among several others.
Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for water/gas/electric.
No pets allowed.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 3256 S 204th St, Seatac, Washington 98198.
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3256-S-204Th-St-Seatac-WA-98198.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5273674)