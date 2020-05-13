All apartments in SeaTac
Location

3256 South 204th Street, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Lovely and Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bath House Available in Seatac!

Charming single family home near Angel Lake, restaurants, shopping, and more, with quick access to hwys 5/405/99/518.

Features:
- Kitchen includes dishwasher, induction range/oven, and refrigerator
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Fireplace
- Individual garage.

Nearby schools include Tyee High School, Bow Lake Elementary School, among several others.

Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for water/gas/electric.
No pets allowed.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 3256 S 204th St, Seatac, Washington 98198.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3256-S-204Th-St-Seatac-WA-98198.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 S 204th St have any available units?
3256 S 204th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 3256 S 204th St have?
Some of 3256 S 204th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 S 204th St currently offering any rent specials?
3256 S 204th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 S 204th St pet-friendly?
No, 3256 S 204th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 3256 S 204th St offer parking?
Yes, 3256 S 204th St offers parking.
Does 3256 S 204th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 S 204th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 S 204th St have a pool?
No, 3256 S 204th St does not have a pool.
Does 3256 S 204th St have accessible units?
No, 3256 S 204th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 S 204th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 S 204th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3256 S 204th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3256 S 204th St does not have units with air conditioning.
