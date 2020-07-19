2648 South 135th South Seatac

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated home in SeaTac presented by Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges of Renters Warehouse. This house has newly updated flooring, kitchen and laundry room. 3 minutes to I-5, 15 minutes to Seattle, 10 minutes to SeaTac International Airport. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. Monthly rent is $1775 + $7 processing fee. 600 credit score required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Appointments are available by contacting Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle